I’m A Celebrity’s Snoochie Shy reveals unaired Adam Woodyatt moment

The I’m A Celebrity final is (finally) here, with Frankie Bridge, Simon Gregson, and former Danny Miller going head-to-head to be crowned the next King or Queen of the Castle.

We’ve already said goodbye to eight members of the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up, with David Ginola being the latest to miss out on a place in the final.

Adam Woodyatt became the sixth celebrity to be booted out of the castle on Friday, while Snoochie Shy, who he made friends with in the camp, was eliminated third on Tuesday (7th December).

Viewers may have witnessed plenty of gruesome challenges, trials and tribulations this series, but what have they missed out on – what hasn’t made it to air?

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Snoochie Shy revealed a moment with Adam which fans didn’t get to see – and which she believes may have got him in a bit of trouble with I’m A Celeb bosses.

“One of my best mates in there was Adam,” she said. “I got on really well with Adam and we were talking about when we get out. I’m going to take him to a rap show and he’s going to take me to a musical.

“He also stole some conditioner from the downstairs proper toilet,” she revealed. “After a trial, if you get really wet, you’re allowed to have proper shower and you’re not allowed to take any of the stuff out of those showers into the castle – and Adam had snuck in some shea butter conditioner for my hair because I’d taken my braids out and had my natural hair out there. Adam took it and gave it to me. I think he may have got in trouble for that as well.”

It sounds like Adam was a good friend to Snoochie while they were in the castle together – risking a telling off to sneak her some shea butter conditioner!

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

