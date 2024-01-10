In a statement, Channel 4 said: “Episodes were removed for editorial reasons and the new series will resume next Tuesday at 10pm.”

While we know that the series will resume next week in its usual time slot, no indication has been given as to when fans can expect to stream new episodes online.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The missing episode last night left many fans in limbo after expecting to see some new couples and romances sparking, with even host Fred Sirieix writing on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he had "no idea what happened".

He wrote: "No idea what happened tonight with #FirstDates episode and when it will be aired. Clearly a glitch somewhere. Sorry. As soon as I hear I will let you know x"

The new season is the first to take place in Bath as the series celebrates its whopping 10th anniversary on our screens in what the cast has dubbed the "most romantic city in the UK".

As per usual, the hopeful singletons will be welcomed in by host Fred Siriex, who has most recently been seen on our screens in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

As well as being joined by familiar waitress Cici and mixologist Merlin, the Bath staff includes some new faces like First Dates Hotel's Francesca Martu, waiter Kofi Yeboah-Mensah, Jamie McCleave and Aoife Smyth.

Read more:

The series has been a mainstay on the Channel 4 schedule for a decade now, first premiering back in 2013 with the restaurant initially in London and then in Manchester. For the new season, the cast take over The Botanist bar & restaurant in Bath.

On the announcement of the new series, maître d’ Fred said: “Making this new series feels special, celebrating a decade of bringing people together on the show, but there’s always more love to be found.

"They say Bath is the most romantic City in the UK and its true, so what better place to set the scene for romance to blossom than there!”

First Dates season 21 will resume next Tuesday 16th January 2024. Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.