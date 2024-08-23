But, as you might have guessed from the title, there’s a twist: they don’t wear any clothes.

The show, which is hosted by TV star Rylan, is a UK debut of a format that has already premiered in the US and Germany.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Rylan explained that he was lost for words when first asked to present the series.

He said: "The guys from Paramount Plus called me and said, 'This is something we'd like you to do,' and I was like, 'I'm sorry, what? I don't understand what you mean.' They were like, 'Yeah, they're naked, dating, and you see everything.'"

Meanwhile, speaking about how he got over the initial awkwardness, he said: "The first episode, when I walk into the house and see all the daters for the first time, they're all standing by the pool and I say: 'Come stand with me.'

"As they came and stood with me, they had to move a camera and there was like a minute of silence, no one wanted to talk.

"I was standing there and I looked at them all in the eye and went, 'I've just got to get this out of the way,' and I just did a sweep of all of them and they all just burst out laughing."

Wondering how you can watch the Love Island and Naked Attraction mash-up? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Dating Naked UK

Dating Naked is available to watch on Paramount Plus in the UK.

The first two episodes are released on Friday 23rd August, meaning they’re available now.

Meanwhile, following episodes are set to drop in batches of two every Friday. There will be 10 hour-long episodes in total.

Paramount Plus is available for £6.99 per month or £69.90 per annum in the UK, after a free seven-day trial.

You can also watch Paramount Plus in the UK as an add-on to Amazon Prime Video. It’s also available at no extra cost to existing Sky TV customers with a Sky Cinema subscription.

Get Paramount Plus for no extra cost at Sky

Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video

Is there a trailer for Dating Naked UK?

Yes, a trailer has been released for the show, featuring Ryan as he asks: "How far would you go to find love?"

He then continues: "Ten gorgeous singletons are about to test the limits of dating."

Watch below:

Dating Naked launches on Friday 23rd August exclusively on Paramount Plus, with two new episodes dropping every Friday.

