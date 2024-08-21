The singles all live, date and party alongside one another in the complete nude, and with £50,000 up for grabs, the series will shock you just as it shocked host Rylan when he was approached to helm the show.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Rylan explained that he was lost for words when first asked to host the series.

Rylan Clark. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

He said: "The guys from Paramount Plus called me and said, 'This is something we'd like you to do,' and I was like, 'I'm sorry, what? I don't understand what you mean.' They were like, 'Yeah, they're naked, dating, and you see everything.'"

More like this

While under the assumption that most of the nudity would be blurred, Rylan was quickly brought up to speed that this was not the case.

Having been told the series had aired once in Germany, Rylan watched it and "for 10 minutes in, my jaw was on the floor because I couldn't believe everything was so there".

He added: "Then my brain clicked and thought this is actually good. So I was like, 'Yeah, let's do it.'"

Read more:

The UK edition is based on the original VH1 US series following the relaunch of the format in Germany, and will see the singles all partake in challenges, dates and dumpings in truly brutal fashion.

With the series including classic dating show formats, what makes it different from the various reality dating shows viewers already know and love? Well, quite a lot!

Rylan told RadioTimes.com: "Not just physically they're naked, but what that did is that it gave them that vulnerability and an equal playing ground because they're not hiding behind anything, so there was this nice vulnerability rather than a horrible one.

"We've skipped over all that prelude, and so they got to know each other a lot easier and a lot deeper than I've seen on other shows. And the thread of them being naked runs throughout the 10 episodes, because situations [and] conversations happen because they're naked."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dating Naked launches on Friday 23rd August exclusively on Paramount Plus, with two new episodes dropping every Friday. Get a seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.