In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Ella opened up on what it was like to get advice from Paul and how it differed from her time on MAFS.

"It was really nice," she said. "This time around he got to just see Ella and see me, rather than when we did MAFS together he saw me in a relationship with Nathaniel and with JJ, so he didn't really get to know, I guess, me and my personality."

Ella Morgan. Lime Pictures

She went on to explain that she and Paul "get on really well" and that Paul became very "protective" over her whilst on the programme.

More like this

Ella said: "I think he was quite protective of me, he actually said that and was like, 'I'm so protective of you out of everyone', because we have a relationship anyway."

But despite their friendship, that didn't stop Paul from calling out Ella if needed during the show.

Ella admitted that Paul "does go hard on you" and that she "faced the wrath quite a few times".

Read more:

But why did Ella decide to put her trust in experts to find love yet again? Well, life is too short according to her!

'I think as a trans person it is really hard to date," she told RadioTimes.com. "I used to date prior to going on Married at First Sight and since then I haven't really dated.

"I'm one of these people that always just thinks life's too short, and I think you should say yes to everything. So I was like, 'Is this cliché what I'm doing? Like, another dating show?'

"But actually, I don't see it as a dating show, because I feel like it's been life changing for me and I think this series there is a lot more about the celebs and our journeys and who we are as people, rather than being just us going on date after date."

Viewers will have to watch this space to see how Ella's journey unfolds on Celebs Go Dating.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celebs Go Dating airs on Monday 19th August at 9pm on E4 and Channel4.com.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.