This time, fans can expect to see Morgan, who came to the public's attention as the first transgender participant of Married at First Sight, attempt to find love once again through that most romantic of mediums: reality television.

Another repeat television dater on this year's line-up is Chris Taylor, who rose to fame on ITV's Love Island in 2019 and recently returned to the reality series for its All Stars season. Famously, he also made a cameo in last year's Barbie film.

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan is also handing her love life to the Celebs Go Dating team, having recently returned to the world of reality television with I'm A Celebrity... South Africa.

Stephen Lustig-Webb will also be taking part in the new season, having announced his divorce from Gogglebox co-star Daniel just last month. He had previously intended to take part in Dancing on Ice 2024, but pulled out due to an ankle injury.

Musician and actor Jamelia is also confirmed for the new season of Celebs Go Dating, known for several hit songs – including Superstar – plus roles on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, BBC One's Celebrity Masterchef and ITV reality series Drama Queens.

Singer Jamelia takes part in Celebrity Masterchef 2023.

Another reality television personality joining the dating world for this new season is Made in Chelsea's Tristan Phipps, whose ex-girlfriend Olivia Bentley has previously taken part in the programme.

Celebs Go Dating is narrated by stand-up comedian Rob Beckett and has aired 12 seasons on E4 since it began back in August 2016, enduring even the COVID-19 pandemic with virtual and residential specials. The latest season was announced in March.

At the time, Channel 4's Entertainment Commissioning Editor Genna Gibson said: "Celebs Go Dating is an absolute streaming favourite amongst our young audiences and I’m so looking forward to them seeing a whole bunch of new lovelorn celebs getting struck into the world of dating in true CGD style.

"Our 13th series is set to be a one not to miss!"

Celebs Go Dating is available to stream on Channel 4.

