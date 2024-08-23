Filled with passion, jealousy and romance, Rylan Clark features as the host of this experimental new series and with him being fully clothed each time he entered the contestant's tropical paradise – how did he get over the awkwardness?

Well, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com Rylan told us how he and the contestants were able to break the ice and not focus on the major difference between them.

Rylan Clark. Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTAJeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

He explained: "The first episode when I walk into the house and see all the daters for the first time, they're all standing by the pool and I say: 'Come stand with me.' As they came and stood with me they had to move a camera and there was like a minute of silence, no one wanted to talk.

"I was standing there and I looked at them all in the eye and went: 'I've just got to get this out of the way' and I just did a sweep of all of them and they all just burst out laughing."

Rylan shared that it was from that moment the contestants "trusted" him and he trusted them and things just became "normal" as the dynamics of the show continued.

He continued: "I'd walk into the house and they'd be like, 'Rylan!'. And for me coming from a show that's a reality show as well, it's so important that the contestants feel that way and I'd want the daters to feel like that."

For reality TV fanatics, it isn't a new thing for people to date based on nudity, with Naked Attraction offering a similar concept to Dating Naked – but Rylan doesn't think they're all that similar.

Rylan told RadioTimes.com: "[It's] not just physically they're naked, but what that did is that it gave them that vulnerability and an equal playing ground because they're not hiding behind anything, so there was this nice vulnerability rather than a horrible one.

"We've skipped over all that prelude, and so they got to know each other a lot easier and a lot deeper than I've seen on other shows. And the thread of them being naked runs throughout the 10 episodes, because situations [and] conversations happen because they're naked."

Dating Naked launches on Friday 23rd August exclusively on Paramount Plus, with two new episodes dropping every Friday.

