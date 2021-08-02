A Chloby comeback could be on the cards as Chloe finishes with Dale on Love Island tonight
Are Chloe and Toby getting back together?
It has been an eventful couple of weeks on Love Island, with Casa Amor putting the Love Island couples to the test, as always.
After all the twists and turns from last week, it looks like tonight’s episode will bring even more drama to the villa, as it seems reunion between former couple Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows could be on the cards works.
Toby, who brought bombshell Mary Bedford back from Casa Amor and chose her over former partner Abigail Rawlings, makes a shocking confession to Jake Cornish and Tyler Cruickshank, tonight, telling them: “I’m with Mary, brought Mary back, didn’t expect Abi to be by herself, but she’s by herself. She seems like she still wants to get to know me, but my head is with Chlo.”
He also opens up to Millie Court, who says what we’re all thinking: “What the hell? It took Toby to go through two girls to realise he actually likes Chloe and he misses her? You can’t predict it, can you?”
Chloe has yet to find out about Toby’s change of heart but, serendipitously, she’s all set to finish things with new partner Dale Mehmet, telling him: “Obvs we coupled up on vibes. Out of all of the six boys, I did vibe with you the most. But, I think, it’s just friends.”
In tonight’s episode, Chloe goes on to confess former partner Hugo Hammond and Liberty Poole that she still has feelings for footballer Toby.
So, could a Chloby comeback be in the works? And what does that mean for Dale and Mary?
