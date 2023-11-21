And many want to know if their love affair has continued off screen.

So, are Big Brother's Henry and Jordan still together?

Read on for everything we know so far.

Are Big Brother's Henry and Jordan together?

During the grand finale, Henry, 25, and Jordan, 26, shared another kiss before Henry left the house. Despite this, Jordan joked at the time that he wouldn't "say the L-word" just yet.

"It's been amazing. I can't imagine my experience in there without [Jordan]. He's such a funny, dry person," Henry told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best upon his exit.

On their future, food writer Henry added: "We have a New York trip planned. We're going to go to Florence. We've just got all these plans. It's going to help us know going forward."

Following his win, lawyer Jordan elaborated on their plans, saying: "Henry and I made a promise that whoever wins, we would go to a five-star hotel or somewhere decent… with a twin room. We won't be sleeping in the beds!"

Despite this, the lawyer insisted that they're just "platonic with kisses", adding: "I need to read up on platonic love... I need to research more into that."

The pair are yet to officially confirm whether they're an item, but fans spotted that Henry's necklace – which Jordan had started wearing during the show – was in most of his pictures on Instagram, which could be a big sign.

However, Matty – who was previously involved in this love triangle with Jordan and Henry – isn't convinced by this relationship telling RadioTimes.com exclusively: "Jordan doesn’t reciprocate Henry’s feelings."

"Their friendship is flowering into whatever it's meant to be, [but] I don't think Jordan feels the same way for Henry," he said. "I also think Jordan has been honest by telling Henry that he just used him as a platonic friend to kiss."

