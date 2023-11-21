Well now one pair has come out victorious, with Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler being crowned as the winners of Love Island Games 2023.

It was a tight race to the end as the three remaining couples, Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler, Aurelia Lamprecht and Johnny Middlebrooks, and Deb Chubb and Callum Hole, all vied for the top spot.

The finale (which aired on Monday 20th November) saw the three male finalists take part in an inflatable jousting ring, with the three female finalists also battling each other.

The Games featured contestants from all around the globe, with previous Islanders from the US version of Love Island, as well as the UK, Australia, Sweden, France and Germany, taking part.

The win makes Ndiba, a previous US Love Islander, a two-time winner - as she's not only bagged the prize for this spin-off show, but was also part of the winning couple of Love Island USA season 2, taking home $50,000 at the time.

Ndiba and Fowler have won $100,000 to split between them, and also seem to be a couple that's been lucky in love.

Speaking about winning the Love Island Games 2023, Ndiba said: "I wouldn't have been able to get here without Jack. My family could really use this."

She added: "I just feel like the connection I felt with Jack this time was a lot more real than the last time."

Fowler also said: "Money is not everything. Just to be here with you doing this is more than that."

The spin-off took place in Fiji, with Love Island UK host Maya Jama reprising her hosting duties for the new series, and Iain Stirling returned as the ever-hilarious narrator.

As for now, there's been no word as to whether Love Island Games will return for any further episodes, but the fan reaction and expansive list of returning Islanders are good signs for any potential seasons to come.

