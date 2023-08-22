Additionally, fans of the cast will know that Paris Fury is now eight months pregnant with hers and Tyson's seventh child, which wasn't mentioned in the show.

So, when exactly was At Home with the Furys filmed?

Based on some of the milestones shared in the show, it's clear that the reality show was filmed in 2022. Read on for everything you need to know, including specific dates.

When was At Home with the Furys filmed?

At Home with the Furys will have started filming around summer 2022.

During season 1, we see Tyson and Paris's daughter Venezuala celebrate her 13th birthday on 27th September, as well as the christening of their youngest daughter Athena.

As well as this, Tyson turned 34 on 12th August in episode 4, with Paris throwing him a surprise party.

In the first episode, Tommy and Molly reveal they're expecting their first child - a baby girl - and that Molly is already six months pregnant.

Given that Molly gave birth in January 2023, these scenes would have taken place a few months before, in 2022.

The nine-episode series ends with Tyson returning to the boxing ring just months after retiring.

He fought Derek Chisora on 3rd December 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and won.

