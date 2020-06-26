Celebs Go Virtual Dating is coming this month – full line-up for the new series

We’ve been locked up indoors for several months, due to government restrictions over the coronavirus.

And while it’s been a very difficult time for everyone, for those looking for love it’s been a very interesting experience with most of our dating now taking place virtually.

So, what better way to capture those FaceTime dates with a stranger you met on Tinder a couple of hours ago, and the awkward first time of meeting your Hinge match in person only to find out he added way more inches to his height online, than by getting to see the whole thing on TV?

Because that’s basically what E4 is doing with their brand new show Celebs Go Virtually Dating.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Celebs Go Virtual Dating on?

An exact release date hasn’t been confirmed by the network just yet, but Celebs Go Virtually Dating is scheduled to air on E4 this summer.

What is it about?

Celebs Go Virtually Dating is a new spin off to E4’s flagship reality series Celebs Go Dating. The series will see expert dating agents, Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson return to the celebrity dating agency, ably assisted by junior Client Coordinator and celeb confidante, Tom Read Wilson.

The trio will guide four celebs through the unchartered and potentially choppy waters of online love and distanced dating. Rob Beckett will also be back delivering his trademark wit as voiceover.

CGVD will be bringing all the dating drama of its sister show, but with the added challenges of video vetting love matches and trying to find that spark on a socially distanced date.

So will the experts be able to find the celebs a date, or will all their chat up lines have dried up in quarantine?

How will the show work during the pandemic?

The celebrities will be set up on a series of dates, either remotely from home, or outdoors adhering to social distancing guidelines to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Head of Unscripted Content for Lime Pictures Sarah Tyekiff said: “We are so excited to bring Celebs Go Virtual Dating to people’s screens. It’s a really interesting time to see how everyone is dating during lockdown and our brave celebs are going to let us in on how they are doing it all wrapped up with the hilarious voiceover magic of Rob Beckett.”

Celebs Go Virtual Dating full line-up

We now have our confirmed line-up for Celebs Go Virtual Dating. They’re a wide mix of famous faces from across the world of reality TV.

Chloe Ferry

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry has had her fair share of heartbreak, but she’s on the hunt for Mr or Mrs Right. But will she find The One?

Pete Wicks

Pete Wicks is certainly a busy-body this year, as he already has a place on the Celebrity MasterChef line-up, and he’s also looking for love.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips wasn’t too successful finding the man of her dreams on Love Island earlier this year, but she was a firm fan-favourite so many will be pleased to see her on the Celebs Go Virtual Dating line-up. But will she have more luck with love this time around?

Levi Davis

Rugby sensation Levi Davis recently surprised ITV viewers when he popped up on Celebrity X Factor for a seriously impressive stint with his sports pals, Try Star. He won over many hearts with his crooning, but will he find a special somebody on Celebs Go Virtual Dating?

Who are the members of the celebrity dating agency?

Paul C Brunson

Paul is an American-born dating guru, entrepreneur and author who joined the cast of Celebs Go Dating in 2018. The father-of-two describes himself as “the world’s most influential matchmaker” on his website. He also runs his own matchmaking firm PCB Agency.

Speaking of the new show, Brunson said: “I can’t wait to throw the agency doors “virtually” wide open. This series will be an exciting experiment to see how our celebs deal with dating as well as the added restrictions they wouldn’t normally have to navigate.”

Anna Williamson

The television presenter began working as dating agent on Celebs Go Dating last year.

And she couldn’t be more excited to get the agency opened again, saying: “I’m so excited to get the agency back up and running. We are really intrigued to see what dating looks like during this time, and looking forward to seeing how our date-ees handle dating in lockdown.”

Tom Read Wilson

Fans will be seeing more of loveable assistant Tom, who greets the celebs when they arrive at the agency and is known for his amazing one-liners and innuendos. He’s actually an actor and singer in real life.

Celebs Go Virtually Dating starts this summer.