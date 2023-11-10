It's at these locations where they must take on tasks and answer questions to progress to the next challenge.

The questions are set by The Controller, played by Brian Cox, who won't be making things easy for the contestants.

With the series now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, how can the contestants attempt to win the life-changing cash prize?

Read on for everything you need to know about how 007: Road To A Million works.

How does 007: Road To A Million work?

Colin and Daniel in 007: Road To A Million. Prime Video

007: Road To A Million follows nine two-person teams as they make their way to various James Bond locations where they must answer hidden questions, as set by The Controller, in order to process onto the next challenge.

The Controller has placed 10 questions in locations all over the globe, and to find the questions the contestants must take part in high stakes challenges that will test their physical and mental strength.

The journey the teams embark on will become more and more difficult as their challenges progress, and are being examined under the watchful eye of The Controller.

If the pairs answer their questions correctly, they move one step closer to the prize, but if they answer a question wrongly - they're out of the competition.

Recalling watching the contestants as they embarked on the various challenges, Brian Cox said it was "fascinating".

He said: "It was fascinating and fun to watch the contestants. It gets more intense and nail-biting, but I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with licence to put the participants through the mangle.

"The casting of the contestants was so important, too, because they've got to be the show, really. The more idiosyncratic they are, the more fun it creates. But what's different about this show is the Bond theme, and those two aspects alongside each other means it works."

