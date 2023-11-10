While the premise may seem straight forward, the pairs must travel across the world, to locations where James Bond movies have been filmed in the past, and one slight misstep could put an end to their globe-trotting quest.

As the pairs embark on a mission like no other, with backdrops of iconic 007 filming locations, just where exactly did they film 007: Road to a Million? Read on for more.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is 007: Road To A Million filmed?

As confirmed by Prime Video, some of the locations that the contestants visited were the Scottish Highlands, the streets of Venice and the Swiss Alps.

In the trailer, we see two contestants wearing skiing apparel, with what appears to be the Alps in the background.

Jen and Beth in 007: Road To A Million. Prime Video

In the trailer for 007: Road to a Million, we see the Atacama Desert in Chile, the Austrian mountains as seen in the movie Spectre, and the Goldeneye location in Jamaica, as seen in Sean Connery's first Bond film Dr No.

Elsewhere, viewers can see the Ponte Madonna della Stella in Gravina, Puglia, Italy as seen in No Time To Die.

007: Road to a Million will be available to stream on Prime Video from Friday 10th November 2023 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.