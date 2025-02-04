Other TV favourites at the party included the cast of Call the Midwife, some of the big names from The Traitors, Doctor Who's Steven Moffat and Anita Dobson, and the cast of the Gavin & Stacey finale.

While at the party, the stars not only shared some reflections on previous projects and hints towards the future, but they also left with a luxury Goodie Bag, made up of contents provided by generous suppliers.

Suppliers who contributed to this year's Goodie Bag ranged from Bambaw to Two Farmers, and you can find the full list below.

With thanks to:

While at the party, Slow Horses star Christopher Chung told RadioTimes.com what viewers can expect from the upcoming fifth season, Sally Lindsay teased season 4 of The Madame Blanc Mysteries and the team behind Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl revealed how they celebrated their Oscar nomination.

Meanwhile, Anita Dobson gave Doctor Who fans some hints as to when we can expect more details on her character, the mysterious Mrs Flood.

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.