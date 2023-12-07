She'll be picking up festive ingredients, which she'll then make into delicious dishes inspired by the Dutch and Indonesian cultures of the Netherlands capital.

Nigella has been visiting Amsterdam for many decades, with the special promising to tell the story of "her love for this beautiful city at Christmastime" and convey "the particular beauty of the lights glittering over the canals, the bustle of festivity and the exquisite, enchanting atmosphere of the 'Venice of the North'".

So, when is Nigella's Amsterdam Christmas on TV?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Nigella Lawson. BBC

Nigella's Amsterdam Christmas will air on Thursday 21st December at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The episode will be available to stream later on BBC iPlayer.

Catherine Catton, the BBC's head of commissioning, factual entertainment and events, said: "We are really excited to be working with Nigella again and very much looking forward to her heartfelt Amsterdam-inspired Christmas."

What is Nigella's Amsterdam Christmas about?

The special episode will see the popular TV chef visiting the Netherlands to enjoy the festive season in the capital city.

The synopsis reads: "With family ties to Amsterdam that go back generations, Nigella has fond memories of lights reflecting in the canals, the sights of people huddled against the cold drinking Claret Cup, the smells of spice-sweet and fruited breads and the crunch of icing-laced cookies.

"Nigella takes viewers on visits to her favourite places in the Dutch capital city – along with trips to a sweet shop with a liquorice niche, a Dutch cheese shop with a fabulous selection of cheeses and a chip shop with queues that stretch around the block.

"Nigella picks up special ingredients for her festive feasting back home, taking inspiration from both Dutch cuisine and the Indonesian influence on the city."

On the Christmas special, Nigella said: "There is nothing better than being able to share enthusiasm and joy, and I look forward to showing viewers the unique magic of Amsterdam at Christmas and unveiling new recipes that, while drawn from the history, culture and ingredients of this breathtakingly beautiful city, give ideas for fabulous, fuss-free feasting here at home!"

What's on the menu for Nigella's Amsterdam Christmas?

Viewers can expect to see Nigella making dishes inspired by Dutch and Indonesian cultures of the Netherlands capital.

"She makes a sumptuous chicken biryani and traditional Dutch speculaas, along with other recipes that will make for a perfect Christmas feast.

"And throughout, finding moments of calm and reflection among the lights, rounding up with a happy hubbub to bring the Christmas spirit home," the synopsis says.

