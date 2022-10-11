David Tennant Masked Dancer rumours addressed by Georgia Tennant

Many viewers suspect the Doctor Who actor to be Onomatopoeia , and they have even shared their theories with his wife Georgia Tennant on Instagram. So much so, that the Staged actress took to her Instagram Stories to address the speculation.

As the competition heats up, so do the rumours about The Masked Dancer contestants, and one name that keeps popping up is David Tennant's.

"I just went into my inbox and most of my messages today from you are about The Masked Dancer," Georgia said.

She added: "I've got a couple of questions, the first one is, they have a dancing one now? Number two, how on earth are you supposed to tell who it is from their dancing? Because at least the singing one you can hear a voice.

"How are you supposed to know... how do you know how Jamie Theakston dances, for example? That's not any insider information, I was just plucking someone randomly from nowhere."

Though Georgia claimed this is the first time she's heard of the show, she did say David could well be involved, adding: "Anyway, you seem to think that David is in it, on it. Is it live? Because I'm pretty sure he's doing a play.

"I mean, maybe he's not doing a play. I don't f**king know. When he's not in this house, he could be doing anything, couldn't he? Maybe Jamie Theakston? I don't know."

Georgia also shared a picture of Onomatopoeia with the caption: "To be fair this is how he does the school run."

The videos didn't exactly dispel the rumours, and could well be Georgia's attempt to throw fans off the scent. Maybe husband David really is Onomatopoeia, and manages to bust moves between starring in play Good at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The Masked Dancer airs on ITV on Saturdays.

