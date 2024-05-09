Chosen by broadcaster ORF, no one knows Eurovision quite like Kaleen. In the past, she has supported numerous other countries with their stage performances, including not just Austria, but also Armenia and Germany. Most recently, she supported Georgia in 2023.

ORF programme director Stefanie Groiss-Horowitz said: "With Kaleen, we are sending an artist who is versatile – she sings, she dances, she choreographs, and she is an absolute Song Contest insider. We are going to put on a big show in Malmö!"

But who exactly is Kaleen, and has she got what it takes to lead Austria to victory? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Austria Eurovision 2024 entry Kaleen?

Kaleen. CHRISTINE OLSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Age: 29

Instagram: @kaleenmusic

Twitter: @KaleenMusic

Austrian singer and dancer Kaleen is representing Austria at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.

An accomplished dancer, Kaleen has won more than 100 national and European dance championships.

She also has her own record label, Wifi Records, through which she released her debut album, Stripping Feelings, in 2023.

How old is Kaleen?

Kaleen is 29 years old.

What nationality is Kaleen?

She is Austrian. Kaleen is from Ried im Traunkreis in Upper Austria.

What has Kaleen said about representing Austria at Eurovision 2024?

Austria Eurovision act Kaleen. Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty Images

Kaleen admitted that she hadn't "fully grasped" that she would soon be standing on stage as an artist representing Austria.

"I am in love with this world of lights and cameras, and believe it's a privilege to take the audience on a journey," she said.

"I worked hard for this, and I am extremely proud. I am very [much] looking forward to showing the world what I can do!"

What is Austria's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Austria's Eurovision 2024 song is called We Will Rave. It was written by Anderz Wrethov, Jimmy 'Joker' Thörnfeldt, Julie Aagaard and Thomas Stengaard.

Speaking to Eurovision, Kaleen said of the song is about "needing a place of refuge when your heart is broken, and finding it in music".

She added: "The rave is where the outsiders and wounded souls go to heal and dissolve their problems through music. It's the sea of rhythm that washes the pain away and gives us salvation."

Where did Austria come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Austria's Eurovision 2023 act Teya and Salena. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Austria came 15th place at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Duo Teya and Salena were chosen internally to represent the country with the song Who the Hell Is Edgar?.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show taking place on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

