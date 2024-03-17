Who is Jodie Whittaker? Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 contestant and actor
Here's everything you need to know about Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker as she participates in the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024.
You don't need to rev up the TARDIS to see Jodie Whittaker in the Great Celebrity Bake Off. You just have to tune in to Channel 4.
The actor, best known for her tenure as the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, will be heading to the tent with musician Paloma Faith, comedian Munya Chawawa, and reality TV personality Spencer Matthews.
In a bid to raise awareness for Stand Up 2 Cancer, Jodie will be baking up a storm in a bid to be named Star Baker, along with the rest of her cohort. But she probably won't be making fish fingers and custard. At least, we hope not...
Read on for everything you need to know about Jodie Whittaker.
Who is Jodie Whittaker?
Age: 41
Job: Actor
Jodie Whittaker first rose to prominence after starring in the 2006 dramedy Venus. From the start, she proved herself to be more than adept at sci-fi, as she was widely praised for her appearance in 2011's Attack the Block, a wacky space comedy in which she starred with a pre-Star Wars John Boyega.
The independent film won numerous accolades, and as Jodie Whittaker's star power grew, she took on acclaimed roles both in Black Mirror and Broadchurch. In Broadchurch, she stunned as Beth Latimer, the grieving mother of the murdered Danny Latimer.
But you almost definitely know her best as the thirteenth incarnation of The Doctor, succeeding Peter Capaldi in 2017. With Chris Chibnall as showrunner, Whittaker went on to star as The Doctor for three seasons between 2017 and 2021.
When does The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 start?
The Great Celebrity Bake Off starts on Sunday 17th March at 7:40pm on Channel 4. The episode will also be available to stream on Channel 4.
