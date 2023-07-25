He told Inverse: "When we were filming Good Omens, I just acted out key moments from the other doctors in between, and that was his research, wasn’t it?"

Tennant added: "That was enough! Michael’s Jodie is particularly good. It’s excellent."

Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. BBC

Jodie Whittaker played the Thirteenth Doctor between 2018 and 2022, last appearing in The Power of the Doctor when she regenerated into Tennant's Fourteenth incarnation.

Good Omens season 2 will be released on Prime Video later this week, and Tennant previously told RadioTimes.com that it's so stacked full of Easter eggs and references that Sheen had to point some of them out to him.

He said: "There are definitely more references - lots that I didn't even get. Every now and then, Michael would tap me on the shoulder and go, 'Have you seen what's in this set? It's a reference to a film!' And I'd be like, 'Ah, I don't know.' I've got weird contact lenses in and I can't really see very much so you're just going to have to help me out."

He also explained how Aziraphale and Crowley's relationship has changed in season 2, telling The Radio Times Podcast: "In terms of what exactly the relationship between Crowley and Aziraphale is, I think they both see it very differently, and they both interpret it in different ways. And they would certainly have different ways of describing it objectively.

"But I do think they help each other to understand each other, and the series is a sort of journey of them coming ever closer, through circumstance really. I'm sort of fudging the answer because I don't want to commit to anything."

