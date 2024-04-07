So far, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding have been there for all the highs, the lows, the kitchen failures and soggy bottoms you could dream of.

And of course, it wouldn't be Bake Off without our judges, Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith. Discussing the new series, Leith said: "Filming this show was a delicious dose of fun, sprinkled with some unforgettable baking moments."

So, how does Greg James fare in the tent? That remains to be seen, but in the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the radio host.

Who is Greg James?

Greg James Getty Images

Age: 38

Job: Radio presenter

Instagram: @greg_james

Twitter/X: @gregjames

Even if you have't seen Greg James before, you've almost definitely heard him. He's been part of the Radio 1 furniture since 2007, hosting both the station's flagship breakfast show and his own drive-time show.

The sports enthusiast also hosts his own cricket podcast, Tailenders, and away from the airwaves he's actually a children's author, known for his work on the Kid Normal series.

When is The Great Celebrity Bake Off on?

The next episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Sunday 7th April at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

James will be flaunting his culinary prowess alongside Dermot O’Leary, Fern Brady and Mel B.

