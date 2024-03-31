They'll have a lot to live up to, especially given Leigh Francis's win last week after he created an impressive replica of his injured foot when tasked with creating a cake out of his biggest disaster.

One of those celebrities taking on a new set of challenges this weekend is Gabby Logan - here's everything you need to know.

Who is Gabby Logan?

Gabby Logan. Channel 4

Age: 50

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @gabbylogan

X/Twitter: @GabbyLogan

Gabby Logan is a Welsh TV and radio presenter, who also represented Wales and Great Britain as a rhythmic gymnast.

Over the course of her career, Logan has hosted Final Score for BBC Sport, Sports Personality of the Year and the second season of The Edge.

Logan has also presented the BBC's coverage of the Six Nations, the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Great North Run.

When is The Great Celebrity Bake Off on TV?

The third episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Sunday 31st March at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

The next instalment will feature the third batch of celebrities who will attempt to put their baking skills to the test, as Oti Mabuse, Gabby Logan, David O'Doherty and Suzi Ruffell enter the tent.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continues on Channel 4 on Sunday 31st March.

