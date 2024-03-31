They have some tough competition to follow, with previous winner Spencer Matthews blowing the judges away with his jammy biscuit Showstopper, which Prue said was "tremendous".

Suzi Ruffell is among the celebrities this weekend who will be vying for the title of Star Baker - here's everything you need to know about the comedian.

Who is Suzi Ruffell?

Suzi Ruffell. Channel 4

Age: 38

More like this

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @suziruffellcomedy

X/Twitter: None

Suzi Ruffell is a comedian who began her comedy career in November 2008, and has been performing full-time since 2012.

Over the course of her career, Ruffell has supported the likes of Joe Lycett, Katherine Ryan and Alan Carr.

Ruffell has also dabbled in the TV and radio world, and in 2021, she presented the first two episodes of a female-led satirical news show called Yesterday, Today & The Day Before.

Ruffell is also popular in the audio sphere, as her her own podcast called Out with Suzi Ruffell often features on BBC Radio 4.

Ahead of her appearance on the show, Ruffell wrote on Instagram: "Absolutely loved being part of Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is The Great Celebrity Bake Off on TV?

The third episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Sunday 31st March at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

The episode will see the third batch of celebrities put their baking skills to the test, as Oti Mabuse, Gabby Logan, David O'Doherty and Suzi Ruffell enter the tent.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continues on Channel 4 on Sunday 31st March.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.