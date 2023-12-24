Unlike previous years, the 2023 Great Christmas Bake Off will feature bakers from past seasons compete for that coveted title once again.

The six bakers will be giving it their all in the tent all over again, but who are they? Read on for everything you need to know about The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 line-up.

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 line-up

George

George. Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

George took part in The Great British Bake Off in its 12th season and while bowing out of the competition after failing to impress the judges during a caramel challenge, viewers were big fans of him.

When George isn't baking, he is a lover of the outdoors, whether it be hiking, bike riding or gardening. He even has his own miniature zoo!

Sophie

Sophie. Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Sophie won The Great British Bake Off back in 2017 and will no doubt be hoping to take the crown once again.

The former British Army officer impressed both Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and Hollywood even shed a tear!

"Can I be honest? I got a little bit emotional there because Sandi [Toksvig] got a bit emotional so I walked off quite quickly and said it’s the wind in my eye," Paul said at the time.

"It's been a real learning curve for Sophie. To come up with that Entremet for the final; I was really shocked at the standard."

Dan

Dan. Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Dan took part in season 9 of Bake Off but was eliminated from the competition during pastry week.

Fans were disappointed when time was called on his journey in the tent after creating festive samosas and salmon coulibiac. Hopefully he'll be able to win over the judges this time round!

Amelia

Amelia. Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Amelia didn't have the longest journey on Bake Off and in season 10 she left during bread week, just three weeks into the competition.

During her time on the show, her baking was mostly inspired by her northern roots and she believes that freshly farmed produce is essential for a satisfying bake.

Linda

Linda. Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Despite Linda only making it to the fifth week on Bake Off in 2020, she was a firm favourite amongst viewers.

One key moment in her Bake Off journey was when she dedicated one of her bakes to her late daughter, leaving everyone in tears.

Carole

Carole. Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Carole became a hit with viewers whilst on the show last year, and while she found herself at the bottom with her biscuits, bread and Mexican bakes, she managed to stay on in the competition for quite some time.

Carole enjoys gardening and, at the time of the show, had a segment on a local radio show called 'Composite Carole', where she shared her gardening know-how with listeners.

The Great Christmas Bake Off airs on Christmas Eve at 8:15pm on Channel 4.

