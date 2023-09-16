Some of the show's stars, such as Scarlett Moffatt, have gone on to other high-profile entertainment gigs, making a spot on Gogglebox a coveted position for many.

Two fans have secured their place in the show moving forward, with Elaine and her son, Seb, debuting on the second episode of season 22, which aired on Channel 4 yesterday.

The show marked the occasion by sharing a still of the duo in action, while also revealing they hail from the picturesque Forest of Dean, where Channel 4 comedy-drama The Change was recently filmed.

Too bad they joined too late to offer their commentary on that title, but there will be plenty more to talk about in the weeks to come.

The arrival of Elaine and Seb follows some noteworthy departures from the hit show, including Mica Ven and Marcus Luther, who bowed out at the end of 2022, and more recently, Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig.

Webb was a particularly big loss for the programme, having appeared on Gogglebox from the very beginning, sharing the sofa with three commentary partners over a decade – Christopher Steed, Pat Webb and Lustig.

They are big shoes for Elaine and Seb to fill, but some fans have already been won over by their wholesome dynamic, with others urging patience as they settle into the weekly show.

Programmes covered in the latest edition of Gogglebox include My Mum, Your Dad, Love & Death and Welcome to Wrexham.

Gogglebox continues on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday 22nd September 2023.

