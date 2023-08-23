The docuseries follows the friends as they navigate the highs and lows of owning Wrexham AFC.

But when will the second series be on our screens? And what can we expect from the pair this time?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate with Wrexham AFC fans.

Good news - football fans won’t have long to wait until the second series graces our screens.

The show is due to land on Wednesday 12th September. While Welcome to Wrexham is an FX production, it will be available to watch in the UK on Disney Plus.

What is Welcome to Wrexham season 2 about?

The premise of the show follows actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who stunned fans when they became owners of Wrexham AFC in November 2020.

The second season is set to follow the fortunes of the football club across the 2022-23 season, and is expected to pick up where it left off in season 1.

Wrexham got promoted from the National League - the fifth tier of the English football pyramid - into the EFL League Two in 2022-23. They also reached the fourth round of the FA Cup, and won the National League.

This series we are likely to see Wrexham’s 2023-24 pre-season tour plans in the United States, which include games against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Of course, the series wouldn’t be complete without some celebrity guests - what else would we expect from two Hollywood stars! - and the likes of Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell have supported their friends and the team at the Racecourse Ground.

Why did Ryan Reynolds buy Wrexham FC?

You’d be right in thinking that it’s a bit strange for two Hollywood stars to purchase a football club in Wales - it was an act mainly done out of boredom.

Their new venture started off as an exercise in philanthropy rather than passion - investing in community schemes, hiring voluntary staff like Wrexham’s disability liaison officer and drinking in The Turf pub across the road. A poll among the Wrexham AFC’s 2000 Supporters’ Trust members voted overwhelmingly in favour of their new owners.

“The biggest challenge was the community going ‘what the f*** are these two guys doing here?’” Reynolds remembered.

But he added: “We didn’t know anything about the sport – now we’re obsessed with it. It’s a living, breathing, screaming nightmare for me. Now I love this sport so much that I hate it. It’s one of the greatest things that’s ever happened to me and genuinely one of the worst.”

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

How much did Ryan Reynolds pay for Wrexham?

While we’re not entirely sure specifically how much Reynolds sank into the club himself, we do know that he and Rob (under the company RR McReynolds LLC) made a £2 million investment between them - so either way, it was a substantial amount of cash!

Has Ryan Reynolds visited Wrexham?

Both Reynolds and McElhenney are regulars in Wrexham nowadays, and have brought much trade and tourism to the town.

While their initial attempts to get from the US to Wales were thwarted upon their initial purchase due to the COVID pandemic, they first got to see their club play on the 26th October 2021.

Reynolds’ favourite pub - The Turf - is now a tourist hotspot; and while he and his family - including his wife, actress Blake Lively, their daughters and newborn baby - have reportedly done 'a real-life Ted Lasso' and moved to South-West London rather than Wales, he’s not far away from his club and regularly attends matches at the ground.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham below.

Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham will be available to watch from Wednesday 12th September on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 per year.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

