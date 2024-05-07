While they haven't hit the top ten in the past few years, the country hopes its luck will change with FAHREE, featuring Ilkin Dovlatov.

But who exactly is FAHREE? Here's everything that you need to know.

Who is Azerbaijan Eurovision 2024 entry FAHREE?

Age: 29

Instagram: @itsfahree

When it comes to FAHREE, artistry is in his blood. His father was a jazz drummer, while his grandfather was an esteemed actor.

For six years, FAHREE studied to become a lawyer, earning both a Bachelor's and Master's degree, but he ultimately realised that music was his passion in 2020 during lockdown. And we're so glad he did.

How old is FAHREE?

FAHREE is 29 years old. He was born in 1995.

What has FAHREE said about representing Azerbaijan at Eurovision?

When asked what he was looking forward to most in Sweden, FAHREE said: "Being an artist outside of my homeland, and the reward of all the dedication and hard work my whole Eurovision journey represents."

What is Azerbaijan's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Azerbaijan's Eurovision song is Özünlə Apar, a tune that is written by not just FAHREE, but also Edgar Ravin, Mado Salikh, Hasan Haydar, and Mila Miles.

The song incorporates mugham, a type of traditional Azerbaijani folklore music, along with more modern pop sounds.

Where did Azerbaijan come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

After coming 14th in the semi-final, Azerbaijan failed to qualify for the final. The country was represented by TuralTuranX with the song Tell Me More.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show following on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

