Last weekend, we said so long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, good night to John Fashanu , who was the first contestant to leave the competition, and yesterday we saw Another One Bite the Dust after a shock elimination twist, but who was it?

ITV1's Dancing on Ice slid into Week 3 last night as the remaining celebrities took to the ice for their second performances – and this time, they were swapping the West End stage for the rink in honour of Musicals Week.

If you missed yesterday's episode, then make sure to watch RadioTimes.com's recap video for Dancing on Ice 2023 episode 3 above.

The show kicked off with Nile Wilson performing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from the titular musical, for which he received a score of 33.5, topping the leaderboard once again.

He was closely followed by Carley Stenson, whose Anything Goes routine picked up 32.5 points, and The Vivienne, who tied in second place with the Hollyoaks star with an impressive Evita skate.

Unfortunately, Patsy Palmer's Wicked performance was not Defying Gravity yesterday when the EastEnders star tripped and fell on the ice – however, the mistake did not land her in last place on the leaderboard as it was Michelle Heaton's score of 20 that was the lowest of the night.

Michelle Heaton was the latest to leave Dancing on Ice. ITV

With yesterday's show scrapping the skate-off in an elimination twist, it was the contestant with the lowest combined score from both the judges and the public who went home, and in this case, that turned out to Michelle and her Chicago routine.

Just nine contestants remain in the competition and with the standard improving week on week, Episode 4 is set to be hotly-contested on the cold ice.

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sundays. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

