Anne Robinson plans to tease Countdown contestants: ‘There’d be no point in hiring me otherwise’

Countdown’s new host Anne Robinson says she’ll be bringing some of her acerbic persona to the show, now that she is taking over from Nick Hewer.

The long-running Channel 4 series is known for its cosy teatime feel, but announced the former Weakest Link presenter as its new host back in February. The 76-year-old, best known for her savage put-downs in her former quizmaster role, becomes the daytime show’s seventh presenter and the first woman to get the job.

When asked whether she’ll be going easier on the Countdown contestants than she did with those competing on The Weakest Link, Robinson told RadioTimes.com and other press: “I think any new show you take on, you have to see your way through.

“And on the one hand, they [the contestants] have not been cast, as we did on The Weakest Link, to expect and enjoy to be teased.

“On the other hand, there would be no point hiring me otherwise, and not hiring Huw Edwards.”

When asked whether she’ll be bringing a different energy to Countdown, Robinson said, “Yeah – you know, it’s not going to be the same as The Weakest Link. That was a slightly exaggerated horrible person, but I’m me. I can be funny.”

Robinson will host her first episode of Countdown this afternoon, joining established co-presenter and maths whizz Rachel Riley and Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner.

Robinson hosted BBC game show The Weakest Link from 2000 until 2012, after joining Watchdog as one of the presenters for 14 years.

Anne Robinson presents Countdown every weekday at 2.10pm on Channel 4.