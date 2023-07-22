The channel then followed up by confirming that the shows would still be available via live TV, even if they weren't on the on-demand service.

As of Saturday 22nd June, yesterday's new instalments of all three shows are available on the on-demand platform, with normal service seemingly having been restored.

The current season of Celebrity Gogglebox has been airing since 16th June, and features new familiar faces including Chris Packham and his stepdaughter Megan McCubbin.

Celebrities who have also joined the show for this season include Davina McCall with her partner, celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas, and comedian Katherine Ryan and her husband Bobby.

They have joined series stalwarts including Zoe Ball, Johnny Ball and Woody Cook, Denise Van Outen and Duncan James, Mo Gilligan with Babatunde Aléshé and Shaun Ryder and Bez.

Last month Channel 4 unveiled brand new idents, created in collaboration with 17 independent artists and filmmakers in order to "authentically reflect life in modern Britain".

The idents all still prominently feature the Channel 4 logo, with the camera then looping through it to reveal a series of live-action, animated and full CG scenes.

Zaid Al-Qassab, Chief Marketing Officer at Channel 4, said: "Our idents reach 50 million people in the UK every month, so we wanted to represent all of us, the rich diversity of our nation, our communities, and our passions.

"This is not only a representation of Channel 4, this is the most viewed piece of public art in the UK that will be seen for many years to come, so it was important to us that it spoke to everyone. Whoever you are, we hope you will find something that speaks to your heart."

