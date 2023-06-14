Part of the channel's transformation follows a year of uncertainty. Despite new Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan scrapping plans to privatise it, the idents reflect Channel 4's rebrand focus, Altogether Different.

Channel 4 has unveiled brand new idents this morning (Wednesday 14th June). The idents were created in collaboration with 17 independent artists and filmmakers and are set to "authentically reflect life in modern Britain," the channel explained in a statement.

"Following the broadcaster’s brand transformation, the idents draw on the concept of ‘4’ as a traveller, which acts as a companion for viewers through limitless worlds of content," Channel 4 said.

At the centre of the idents is the Channel 4 logo, which remains as the camera loops through it to reveal a series of live-action, animated and full CG scenes on the themes of identity, the land, system, release and love.

A film unveiling all 25 scenes will be shown today on Channel 4 at 6:55pm between Hollyoaks and the Channel 4 News. The film will feature a voiceover by British poet John Joseph Holt.

Speaking of the new idents, Zaid Al-Qassab, Chief Marketing Officer at Channel 4, said: “Our idents reach 50 million people in the UK every month, so we wanted to represent all of us, the rich diversity of our nation, our communities, and our passions.

This is not only a representation of Channel 4, this is the most viewed piece of public art in the UK that will be seen for many years to come, so it was important to us that it spoke to everyone. Whoever you are, we hope you will find something that speaks to your heart.”

Lynsey Atkin, Executive Creative Director at Channel 4, added: “The Channel 4 idents have a long history of visual excellence and [are] a marker for British creativity. We hope that this new set builds on this legacy and delights viewers many times over, with everyone finding a loop that feels like home to them.

"The idents, at their purest, represent the unbreakable spirit of Channel 4 – of diversity, challenge, and creative risk – and it has been a true labour of love bringing these idents to life with so many brilliant and varied directors and artists. We can’t wait to see them out in the world.”

