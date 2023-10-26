As the remaining contestants in the Celebrity Race Across the World 2023 line-up tackled their last stretch of the 10,000km globe-trotting journey, they received a letter from British racing driver Billy Monger and his sister.

"Dear guys, we're sorry to say a family emergency has meant we've decided to leave the race. Wishing you all the best and good luck! Catch you all back on home soil," it read.

The athlete has since opened up about his decision to leave the show.

Read on for everything you need to know about Billy and Bonnie's Celebrity Race Across the World exit.

What happened to Billy Monger on Celebrity Race Across the World?

Along with his sister Bonnie, Billy Monger was forced to pull out of Celebrity Race Across the World during the final due to a family emergency.

Speaking on the show, Billy explained: "Unfortunately, we had a family emergency back in the UK, and so me and Bon have decided to leave the race before the last leg.

"We're obviously gutted, we felt like we were growing into the race. It is sad to be leaving the race but, you know, family comes first. It's a shame, but I think it's for the best."

On Wednesday 25th October, Billy took to Instagram to explain why he and Bonnie had to leave the series.

He said: "Bonny Monger and I were gutted to have to leave the race. A close family member had a bad accident so we had to get home. Thankfully all okay now. We loved the journey!"

Many fans were sad to hear this, with one writing: "Gutted @BillyMonger had to pull out of @AcrossRace - but fair play putting family first."

Others were hoping that the pair would win the show.

One wrote, "Noooo they were my favourites #raceacrosstheworld."

"Nooo... was rooting for Billy and Bon," another said.

"NO NO NO NO this shouldn’t be allowed we all wanted them to win !!" a third added.

The full season of Celebrity Race Across the World 2023 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

