Celebrity Race Across the World was due to take place on Wednesday 13th September, however, was pushed back in light of the earthquake in Morocco.

The season will now kick off on Wednesday 20th September, and will see Billy and Bonny competing against the likes of singer Melanie Blatt and her mother Helene, broadcaster Alex Beresford and his dad Noel, and McFly's Harry Judd and his mum Emma, who all make up the Celebrity Race Across the World 2023 line-up.

Here's everything you need to know about Billy Monger and his sister Bonny.

Who is Billy Monger?

Billy Monger. BBC

Age: 24

Job: Racing driver, commentator and pundit

Instagram: @billymongerracing

Twitter: @BillyMonger

Nicknamed Billy Whizz, Billy is a racing driver who raced in British F4 in 2016 and 17.

Following his 18th birthday, Billy was severely injured in a collision at Donington Park that resulted in both of his legs having to be amputated, one below and the other above the knee.

After treatment and therapy, Billy returned to competition in November the same year - and in 2018, he was awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.

Since 2019, Monger has provided analysis for Channel 4 F1 and and has worked on the broadcaster's Paralympic Games coverage and the Parasport presenting team.

He also competed in the Formula 3 based Euroformula Open championship for Carlin Motorsport, achieving his first single seater race win at the 2019 Pau Grand Prix.

What have Billy and Bonny said about taking part in Celebrity Race Across the World?

Billy is hoping that he and Bonny will impress viewers, saying: "I think we’ve proved them wrong. I hope they’ll be pleasantly surprised by what we were able to do."

The pundit also opened up about the difficulty of travelling in different countries due to the lack of infrastructure for disabled people. On their first day in Morocco, the brother-sister team took on work at a tannery but Billy was unable to do the same work as Bonny.

Bonny was tasked with dyeing animal skins and was forced to climb into huge wooden tubs filled with pigeon droppings and ammonia, however, Billy was unable to do this same task so was given a different role.

“I ended up carrying a lot of dried goat skins around the place for a little bit,” he said. “There were a lot of cobbles, I was trying to make sure I didn’t stack it in front of everyone on day one of the trip. I think considering what Bon had to do, I feel like I got away with it.”

He also explained how the 30-day challenge was tough on his stumps, adding: "You have to know your body. Over the six years I’ve been a double amputee, I know when I need to ease it back for like a day or two, but that was the one thing we didn’t have on this trip."

While Billy experimented with some interesting food choices including a camel burger, Bonny tried to avoid foods she thought she wouldn't like.

“I get very hangry and if I’d paid for something that was a bit weird I would have lost it, so I kept it safe with Oreos and Pringles,” she said.

When does Celebrity Race Across the World 2023 start?

The first episode of will start on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday 20th September 2023.

Episodes will then air weekly at the same time.

Celebrity Race Across the World 2023 starts on BBC One on Wednesday 20th September at 9pm.Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

