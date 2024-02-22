Since then, This Morning has been hosted by a rotating mix of guest hosts, including Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Josie Gibson, Rylan Clark, Rochelle Humes, Craig Doyle and Emma Willis.

It’s understood that Shephard and Deeley will present episodes from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will continue to host the Friday episode as usual.

So, after bagging the new sought-after role, will Ben be leaving Good Morning Britain, where he has presented alongside the likes of Kate Garraway for the last decade? Read on for everything you need to know.

More like this

Is Ben Shephard leaving Good Morning Britain?

Ben Shephard. ITV

Yes, the host is leaving the early morning show for a new role on fellow ITV programme, This Morning.

Shephard will be a regular co-host alongside Cat Deeley.

"Thank you very much for the amazing messages I've had," he said during today's GMB broadcast (22nd February). "Obviously it's something I considered very, very carefully, because these guys have been my family for the last 10 years, for some of them."

"It's literally the other side of the wall, so I'm really, really not going far," he continued, calling his new job an "exciting opportunity".

When is Ben Shephard leaving Good Morning Britain?

Shepherd has confirmed that Friday’s show (23rd February) will be his final hosting appearance.

He revealed the news during today's broadcast (22nd February), saying: "Tomorrow is going to be my last day on Good Morning Britain," with Kate responding: "I've got 27 hours of Ben Shephard left."

Shephard added: "I walked into the studio this morning and the crew actually cheered."

Asked whether he the cheers were congratulatory, he joked: "No, I think they cheered because they thought 'Thank goodness he's going'."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does Ben Shephard start on This Morning?

ITV are yet to share his and Deeley’s start date on This Morning. However, it’s understood that the pair will be regular hosts of the Monday-Thursday shows from March, with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond continuing to host Friday mornings.

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.