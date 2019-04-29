The biggest winner of the night was A Very English Scandal, which scooped three awards.

The BBC drama, which aired last year, starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw and documented the sex scandal surrounding MP Jeremy Thorpe in the 1970s.

A Very English Scandal won Best Costume Design and Best Editing (fiction), with Stephen Frears picking up Best Director (fiction).

Killing Eve and Patrick Melrose were also big winners, picking up two awards each.

Sky’s Benedict Cumberbatch-led Patrick Melrose scored the awards for Best Production Design and Writer: Drama for David Nicholls, while spy-drama Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, won Best Original Music, and Sound: Fiction.

Host Stephen Mangan couldn’t help but send up Killing Eve in a sketch for the Baftas. Titled Killing Steve, the comedian dressed up as Comer’s ruthless assassin Villanelle as he “auditioned” for the role as presenter.

Elsewhere, sibling writing team Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper continued their winning streak for This Country, picking up the Writer: Comedy award for the hugely popular BBC3 show.

And it was a good night for Bros, with their hilarious documentary Bros: After The Screaming Stops awarded the Best Editing: Factual gong for the work of Will Gilbey.

Meanwhile, Emma Thomas was presented with the Bafta Special Award by Greg Davies. Script supervisor Thomas was chosen for her outstanding contribution to the industry, having worked on Benidorm, Bad Education and The Bill.

A full list of Bafta Craft Awards winners can be found here.