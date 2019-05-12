Bafta TV Awards 2019: who are the nominees?
The crème de la crème of British television will unite on Sunday 12th May – but who is up for the major awards?
Who has been nominated for a Bafta TV Award? With the Oscars out the way and summer approaching, the awards ceremony schedule ticks over to television with Britain's prestigious event. The biggest stars from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky, Netflix, Amazon and beyond will grace the red carpet before they vie for the night's silverware.
But who is competing against who? From Bodyguard to Killing Eve, which of 2018's big hitters are in contention for Bafta's coveted TV prizes? See below for a FULL list of nominations:
Bafta TV Awards nominations
- Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal lead Bafta TV Awards 2019 nominations
- Bafta TV nominations 2019: who missed out?
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
- Coronation Street – Gail's monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor
- Doctor Who – Rosa Parks, the Doctor and her companions make sure historical moments remain
- Killing Eve – Eve stabs Villanelle
- Peter Kay's Car Share – The Finale
- Bodyguard – The bomb during Julia Montague's speech
- Queer Eye – Tom completes his transformation
Leading Actor
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
- Chance Perdomo, Killed By My Debt, BBC3
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Lucian Msamati, Kiri, Channel 4
Leading Actress
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard, BBC1
- Ruth Wilson, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC1
Comedy Entertainment Programme
- The Big Narstie Show, Channel 4
- The Last Leg, Channel 4
- A League of their Own, Sky One
- Would I Lie to You?, BBC One
Current Affairs
- Football's Wall of Silence (Al Jazeera Investigations), Al Jazeera English
- Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollas (Exposure), ITV
- Massacre at Ballymurphy, Channel 4
- Myanmar's Killing Fields (Dispatches), Channel 4
Drama Series
- Bodyguard, BBC1
- Informer, BBC1
- Killing Eve, BBC1
- Save Me, Sky Atlantic
Entertainment Performance
- Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
- David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1
- Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1
- Rachel Parris, The Mash Report, BBC2
Entertainment Programme
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
- Britain's Got Talent, ITV
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show, BBC1
- Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1
(Entertainment Programme is given in honour of Lew Grade)
Factual Series
- 24 Hours in A&E, Channel 4
- Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution, BBC3
- Louis Theroux's Altered States, BBC2
- Prison, Channel 4
Features
- Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip, ITV
- The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC2
- Who Do You Think You Are?, BBC1
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
- Daisy May Cooper, This Country, BBC3
- Jessica Hynes, There She Goes, BBC4
- Julia Davis, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
- Lesley Manville, Mum, BBC2
International
- 54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis, BBC4
- The Handmaid's Tale, Channel 4
- Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville), BBC2
- Succession, Sky Atlantic
Live Event
- Open Heart Surgery: Live, Channel 5
- Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, BBC1
- The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, BBC1
- Stand Up to Cancer, Channel 4
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
- Alex Macqueen, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
- Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4
- Peter Mullan, Mum, BBC2
- Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9, BBC2
Mini-Series
- A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Kiri, Channel 4
- Mrs Wilson, BBC1
- Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
News Coverage
- Bullying and Harassment in the House of Commons, Newsnight, BBC2
- Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, Channel 4
- Good Morning Britain: On a Knife Edge, ITV
- Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive, ITV
Reality & Constructed Factual
- Dragons' Den, BBC2
- I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, ITV
- Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds, Channel 4
- The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night, ITV
Scripted Comedy
- Derry Girls, Channel 4
- Mum, BBC2
- Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
- Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4
Short Form Programme
- Bovril Pam (Snatches from Women's Lives), BBC4
- The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, BBC iPlayer
- Missed Call, Real Stories
- Wonderdate, BBC iPlayer
Single Documentary
- Driven: The Billy Monger Story, BBC3
- Gun No. 6, BBC2
- My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me, BBC1
- School for Stammerers, ITV
(Single Documentary is given in honour of Robert Flaherty)
Single Drama
- Black Mirror – Bandersnatch, Netflix
- Care, BBC1
- Killed by my Debt, BBC3
- On the Edge – Through the Gates, Channel 4
Soap & Continuing Drama
- Casualty, BBC1
- Coronation Street, ITV
- EastEnders, BBC1
- Hollyoaks, Channel 4
Specialist Factual
- Bros: After the Screaming Stops, BBC4
- Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage, Channel 4
- Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley, BBC1
- Superkids: Breaking Away from Care, Channel 4
(Specialist Factual is given in honour of Huw Wheldon)
Sport
- 2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England, BBC1
- 2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden, BBC1
- England's Test Cricket, Sky Sports Cricket
- Winter Olympics, BBC2
Supporting actor
- Alex Jennings, Unforgotten, ITV
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Stephen Graham, Save Me, Sky Atlantic
Supporting actress
- Billie Piper, Collateral, BBC2
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Keeley Hawes, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
- Monica Dolan, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
British Academy Television Craft Awards: nominations and winners
Breakthrough Talent
- WINNER: Akemnji Ndifornyen, Composer, Producer and Writer, Famalam, BBC3
- Dawn Shadforth, Director, Trust, BBC2
- George Christou, Witer, Through the Gates (On the Edge), Channel 4
- Lizzie Kempton, Director, Manchester Bomb: Our Story, BBC3
Costume Design
- WINNER: Suzanne Cave, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Charlotte Holdich, The Long Song, BBC1
- Marianne Agertoft, The City and The City, BBC2
- Phoebe de Gaye, Killing Eve, BBC1
Director: Factual
- WINNER: Ben Anthony, Grenfell, BBC1
- David Soutar, Bros: After the Screaming Stops, BBC4
- James Rogan, Stephen: The Murder that Changed a Nation, BBC1
- Paddy Wivell, Prison, Channel 4
Director: Fiction
- WINNER: Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Harry Bradbeer, Killing Eve (Episode 1), BBC1
- Mahalia Belo, The Long Song, BBC1
- Thomas Vincent, Bodyguard (Episode 1), BBC1
Director: Multi-Camera
- WINNER: Barbara Wiltshire, Inside No.9 Live, BBC2
- Bridget Caldwell, The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance, BBC1
- Julia Knowles, Helen Scott, Simon Staffurth, The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, BBC1
- Liz Clare, The Voice UK, ITV
Editing: Factual
- WINNER: Will Gilbey, Bros: After The Screaming Stops, BBC4
- Ben Brown, Grenfell, BBC1
- Emma Lysaght, Louis Theroux: Altered States (Choosing Death), BBC2
- Matt Lowe, Drowning In Plastic, BBC1
Editing: Fiction
- WINNER: Pia Di Ciaula, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Gary Dollner, Killing Eve (Episode 1), BBC1
- Steve Singleton, Bodyguard (Episode 1), BBC1
- Tony Kearns, Bandersnatch (Black Mirror), Netflix
Entertainment Craft Team
- WINNER: Nigel Catmur, David Cole, Kate Dawkins, Kevin Duff – The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance, BBC1
- Dave Davey, David Tench, Dominic Tolfts, Kevin Duff –The Voice UK, ITV
- Lisa Armstrong, Jason Gilkison, Mark Kenyon, Richard Sillitto – Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1
- Tim Telling, Tom Neenan, Steve Andrews, Ben Blease – The Mash Report, BBC2
Make Up & Hair Design
- WINNER: Vickie Lang, Vanity Fair, ITV
- Daniel Phillips, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Konnie Daniel, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
- Nicole Stafford, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
Original Music
- WINNER: David Holmes and Keefus Ciancia, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Cho Young-Wuk, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
- Murray Gold, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Hauschka, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
Photography: Factual
- WINNER: Lindsay Mccrae, Dynasties: Emperor, BBC1
- Alastair McCormick, Peter Keith, Ryan Atkinson – Earth’s Natural Wonders: Surviving Against The Odds, BBC1
- Jaimie Gramston, Michael Palin In North Korea, Channel 5
- Stuart Bernard, The Mighty Redcar, BBC2
Photography & Lighting: Fiction
- WINNER: Woo-Hyung Kim, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
- Balazs Bolygo, Collateral, BBC2
- James Friend, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
- Julian Court, Killing Eve (Episode 7), BBC1
Production Design
- WINNER: Helen Scott, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Kristian Milsted, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Maria Djurkovic and Tatiana Macdonald, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
- Tom Burton, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
Sound: Factual
- WINNER: Sound Team, Later Live…With Jools Holland, BBC2
- Doug Dreger, Rowan Jennings – Michael Palin In North Korea, Channel 5
- Kate Davis, Steve Onopa, Mark Simms – Amy Winehouse: Back To Black (Classic Albums), BBC2
- Tim Owens, Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins – Dynasties: Chimpanzees, BBC1
Sound: Fiction
- WINNER: Sound Team, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Sound Team, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Sound Team, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
- Simon Farmer, Dan Johnson and Marc Lawes, Bodyguard, BBC1
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
- WINNER: Adam McInnes, John Smith, Kevin Horsewood – Troy: Fall Of A City, BBC1
- Duncan Malcolm, Jean-Clement Soret, Clayton Mcdermott – Bandersnatch (Black Mirror), Neflix
- Kent Houston, Freefolk, Asa Shoul – The Alienist (Episode 1), Netflix
- Simon Frame, Martin Oberlander, Adam Inglis – Britannia, Sky Atlantic
Titles & Graphic Identity
- WINNER: Alan Smith, Mark Roalfe – The 2018 Winter Olympics, BBC1
- Allison Brownmoore, Anthony Brownmoore, Joe Nowacki – Take Your Pills, Netflix
- Matt Willey, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Steve Small, Kristian Andrews, Nikki Kefford-White – Black Earth Rising, BBC2
Writer: Comedy
- WINNER: Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper – This Country, BBC3
- Peter Kay, Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman – Peter Kay’s Car Share: The Finale, BBC1
- Stefan Golaszewski – Mum, BBC2
- Writing Team, Cunk On Britain, BBC2
Writer: Drama
- WINNER: David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
- Lennie James, Save Me, Sky Atlantic
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Russell T. Davies, A Very English Scandal, BBC1