Fans of the Jed Mercurio hit, which attracted more than 10 million viewers for its finale, took to Twitter to express their dismay at Madden’s snub, especially given the actor’s Golden Globe win earlier this year.

Doctor Who, which saw Jodie Whittaker take over the lead role as the first female Doctor in the 2018 series, was also largely snubbed, receiving just one nomination for Must-See Moment, the award voted for by the public.

The last time the BBC1 sci-fi series were rewarded by Bafta was in 2015 with Leading Actor nominations for Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman.

Speaking of Coleman, many viewers were disappointed by her lack of recognition for The Cry – a performance that won her praise from viewers and critics.

ITV detective drama Endeavour, starring Shaun Evans and Roger Allam, also received no recognition – the much-loved series gets plenty of acclaim from fans and critics alike but has never been nominated by Bafta...

Ant and Dec earned a Best Entertainment Performance for Saturday Night Takeaway, but Holly Willoughby, who made her debut on I’m a Celebrity last year in the absence of Ant, received no love for her work.

Fans of Inside No 9 often complain the show is overlooked by Bafta – and while many were delighted to see Steve Pemberton shortlisted for Male Comedy Performance, they were peeved not to see his co-star and co-creator Reece Shearsmith recognised in the same category. Inside No. 9 was also snubbed for Scripted Comedy.

Meanwhile, the only Netflix show to get any mention was Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch, nominated in the Single Drama category, with none of Amazon shows featured on the shortlist.

And the soaps category – which only has four slots – chose to snub Emmerdale and Holby City.

Many viewers have been wondering why hit series such as Fleabag and Catastrophe were not nominated. This is because only shows that aired between 1st January and 31st December 2018 are eligible for the Bafta TV Awards 2019, so panic not – these series will be in consideration next year.