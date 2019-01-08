Posting an image of the new Inside No 9 scripts, he said, “Deep breath. Here we go again. Series 5.”

Steve Pemberton, who writes the show with Shearsmith, hinted in 2018 that the pair had a few more surprises up their sleeves for the new series.

“Our aim for the series as a whole is for people to think, ‘My God, I have never seen anything like that,’” he told Den of Geek.

Inside No 9 has previously guest starred the likes of Keeley Hawes, Rory Kinnear and Sheridan Smith – it is not yet known who will be joining the cast of the new series, which will air on BBC2 later this year.