"All the very best of luck to the little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight," he wrote on Twitter. "Lots of love from the big fella!!"

Dec and Holly have been busy prepping for the new series, which sees a whole host of new famous faces - including Doctor Who and Torchwood star John Barrowman, football manager Harry Redknapp, X Factor singer Fleur East, Coronation Street star Sair Khan and Chaser Ann Hegerty - taking on Bushtucker Trails and living off rice and beans in the wilds of Australia.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! launches Sunday night at 9pm on ITV