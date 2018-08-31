Here’s everything you need to know…

When is This Country back on TV?

This Country is returning for a special launching on Wednesday 10th October and a third series is expected in 2019.

What happened at the end of series two?

Kerry was last seen visiting the police station after being accused of hoarding stolen vacuum cleaners. But will she own up to the crime or will her feckless father Martin, who hired the lock-up in her name to store the loot, take the blame?

Who will star in the new episodes?

Daisy May and Charlie Cooper will of course be returning as Kerry and Kurtan.

The new run is also expected to include all of the show's supporting characters. These include Martin (the Cooper siblings’ real-life father), Reverend Francis Seaton (Paul Chahidi), aspiring tattoo artist, bodyguard and S Club 7 fan, Mandy Harris (Ashley McGuire), and their weird mate Slugs (Michael Sluggs).

We can expect new cast members, too – Charlie Cooper shared a photo of the cast reuniting to film the special, with one mysterious addition on the far right...

How are the cast of This Country related?

Not only are the co-creators real-life siblings, but a lot of the cast are related in some form or another. Find out more here.