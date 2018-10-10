Now fans will be treated to a one-off special this month, with the return of cousins Kerry and Kurtan. Here's everything you need to know.

What time is This Country — the Aftermath?

This Country — the Aftermath will be available on BBC3 catch-up from 10am on Wednesday 10th October.

What's the This Country special about?

Last series ended on a cliffhanger, after Kerry's horrible father, Martin, framed his daughter for hoarding stolen vacuum cleaners, which he kept in a lock-up under her name.

As Kerry faces arrest, will she save herself — or her dad?

This one-off special of the Bafta-winning show, written by and starring siblings Daisy May Cooper (Kerry) and Charlie Cooper (Kurtan), is set to answer these questions, before a new series begins in 2019.