When is This Country — the Aftermath on TV?
Everything you need to know about the BBC3 This Country special starring Daisy May Cooper
"I’ve got enemies in South Cerney. I’ve got enemies in North Cerney. I’ve got enemies in Cerney Wick."
Infinitely quotable, mockumentary This Country developed a cult following for its comedic portrayal of everyday life in the countryside.
Now fans will be treated to a one-off special this month, with the return of cousins Kerry and Kurtan. Here's everything you need to know.
What time is This Country — the Aftermath?
This Country — the Aftermath will be available on BBC3 catch-up from 10am on Wednesday 10th October.
What's the This Country special about?
Last series ended on a cliffhanger, after Kerry's horrible father, Martin, framed his daughter for hoarding stolen vacuum cleaners, which he kept in a lock-up under her name.
As Kerry faces arrest, will she save herself — or her dad?
This one-off special of the Bafta-winning show, written by and starring siblings Daisy May Cooper (Kerry) and Charlie Cooper (Kurtan), is set to answer these questions, before a new series begins in 2019.