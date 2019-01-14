The pair have since appeared on Good Morning Britain to tell the world that they'll be getting together once again for a show at the Brixton Academy in London on 5th July – only their third in 30 years – which will be followed by further gigs in the UK and beyond. Check out the announcement below.

And their GMB appearance produced yet another golden moment of sibling squabbling, when Luke told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that "you become a musician not to put on a shirt and tie every day", supposedly unaware that his brother, on a separate video link in Las Vegas, was wearing exactly that (which, it has to be said, is pretty much his go-to look these days).

Fingers crossed the cameras will be following them again this time around so we don't miss out on any of these little nuggets.

More like this

When are Bros playing The O2 Academy Brixton?

Bros will play in Brixton on Friday 5th July 2019.

How do I get tickets to see Bros?

Tickets to see Bros at The O2 Academy Brixton go on sale at 9am on Friday 18th January.

Details of further gigs are yet to be released but we'll be adding all the info here as soon as we get it.

Advertisement

Bros: After The Screaming Stops is streaming on BBC iPlayer now