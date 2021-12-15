AJ Odudu is “the best dancer” heading into Strictly final, says Ian Waite

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is down to its last three contestants as we prepare for Saturday’s final.

Advertisement

AJ Odudu, Rose Ayling-Ellis and John Whaite are set to perform for the viewers’ votes once more this weekend as they give it their all to scoop the Glitterball trophy.

But RadioTimes.com‘s Strictly Come Dancing columnist Ian Waite thinks one competitor stands out from the rest when it comes to dance ability: AJ, who is currently under advice to rest her foot after suffering an injury days before the final.

In last week’s The Waite List, he explained that he reckoned the presenter was the best dancer of the bunch – but he still couldn’t call the winner.

BBC

“For me, AJ is the best dancer,” he said. “Rose is the most endearing and the most popular, and I think John and Johannes [Radebe] have the best chemistry.

“So for me, it’s a really difficult one [to predict] because they all have so much to offer.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Ian, who was a professional dancer on Strictly from 2004 until 2010, also praised AJ’s performances in the semi-final, calling her Quickstep “simply stunning”.

Of her second routine, a Rumba with partner Kai Widdrington, he added: “Another stunning dance from these two, although I would like to have seen more rotation in the hip to create a more earthy-looking Rumba.”

Last night (14th December), it was revealed AJ has suffered an injury to her foot. She has had a scan and has been advised to rest it in the hopes of being fit enough to perform on Saturday.

Read Ian’s latest column, The Waite List, for all his thoughts ahead of the final.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs Saturday at 7pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.