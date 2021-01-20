Why isn’t The Chase on TV today? Absence explained and when it next airs

Fans of ITV’s The Chase may have noticed that the hit gameshow is unusually absent from today’s TV schedules.

Since 2009, The Chase has dominated ITV’s 5pm slot on weekdays, with each episode seeing a new line-up of brave contestants taking on the show’s formidable cast of Chasers.

But why are Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis missing from our screens today? And does their absence have something to do with this monumental day in the US political history?

Here’s everything you need to know about why The Chase isn’t on TV today and when it’s returning to our screens.

Why isn’t The Chase on TV today?

ITV has pulled today’s episode of The Chase from its schedule to make room for its coverage of the US Presidential Inauguration.

While The Chase usually airs at 5pm on weekdays, fans won’t be seeing Bradley Walsh on their screens today as ITV’s two-hour inauguration special is set to air in its place – from 4pm until 6pm.

From 4pm today (11am ET), the presidential inauguration ceremony will begin, with President-Elect Joe Biden being sworn in an hour later.

When is The Chase next on TV?

Not to fear – The Chase will be back in its regular 5pm slot tomorrow (Thursday 21st January) on ITV.

The episode will see contestants Cally, Robin, Sam and Julie take on one of the Chasers in the ultimate general knowledge quiz.

The Chase airs tomorrow at 5pm on ITV.