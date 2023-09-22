Buoyed by the fact that Detective Colman Akande also has a death certificate of his own, Lorna is now more determined than ever to uncover what really happened to both her child and the others born in the mother and baby home.

In an exclusive clip from the BBC drama's final episode, the seamstress and Colman, who are now working together to expose the truth, uncover a key piece of information about Agnes's fate.

The pair are watching footage that features St Alma's Primary School, which Lorna recalls Clemence's daughter Breda mentioning. It was "where most of the kids were sent from the Kilkinure mother and baby home".

It emerges that it used to be a children's hospital, also run by the Sisters of the Seven Joys, before being refurbished by the Aedrom group, which is run by James Coyle.

He seemingly wanted justice for the women who were impacted by the laundries and mother and baby homes, but he was unmasked as one of the show's villains in last week's episode.

Working with Father Percy under the name of Ignatius J McCullen, they would take the babies from their birth mothers and give them to families who wanted to adopt in exchange for a generous "donation".

"That's no coincidence," says Lorna in response to the connection between the convent and the school.

Watch the exclusive clip below.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the true events which inspired The Woman in the Wall, creator and writer Joe Murtagh said he chose to tell this story out of "peak frustration of people still not knowing about it".

He added: "I had this idea about 10 years ago. I was at film school and I saw The Magdalene Sisters and I knew nothing about the laundries. That was my introduction.

"And I've since gone on to learn that for people outside of Ireland, The Magdalene Sisters tends to be their introduction to the Magdalene Laundries, that or Philomena.

Read more:

"Basically, people are always introduced... through TV, film, theatre, and that interested me. So I watched it and I looked into it and I was just absolutely horrified. I had this really uneasy feeling throughout watching it, has this actually happened to people?

More like this

"And then reading into it, like, Jesus Christ? Yes, it has, all the way up to 1996 when the last laundry closed, and 1998 when the last mother and baby home closed. All sorts of institutions spread around the country."

Murtagh continued: "It was an eye opening experience realising how this horrific thing had happened. But the thing that was more horrifying was to realise that I hadn't known about this, and every single person that I mentioned this to had never heard of this, and that's still true today outside of Ireland."

The Woman in the Wall's final episode airs on Sunday 24th September on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

