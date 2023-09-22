Due to the fact that the new series is set in an entirely different time period to the iconic films, there are no familiar John Wick faces in the Prime Video series.

Instead, the cast is led by Colin Woodell as the younger version of Winston - where in the films, the character is portrayed by Ian McShane.

But one of the bigger names in the series is Mel Gibson, whose casting provoked widespread fan reaction and controversy.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The actor and director is one of the stars in the new Prime Video show and plays the part of antagonist Cormac.

But upon his role announcement in 2021, fans voiced their disapproval of the casting due to controversy around some of his previous remarks, including anti-Semitic comments made during a 2006 drink-driving arrest.

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott in The Continental. Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

When asked about the thinking behind the choice to cast Gibson in The Continental, series executive producer Erica Lee exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "Mel was a consummate professional, working with [him]. He was perfect for the role for many reasons."

She continued: "In bringing Cormac to life, we wanted this uber villain, and a king whose kingdom was crashing, and Mel’s actor baggage or whatever all came with him to that.

"And he does this amazing job of chewing up the scenery and he sells it, so we're super happy with his performance."

Read more:

The series is now available to watch on Prime Video, and is sure to pack many an action-packed punch.

According to the synopsis: "The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centrepiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.

"Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."

The Continental: From the World of John Wick arrives on Prime Video on Friday 22nd September. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.