Winston has been played in all four John Wick movies so far by Ian McShane, but here the role will be played by Colin Woodell, who is seen in the image (above) riding on the side of a sanitation truck covered in graffiti.

In the series, Woodell's Winston will be dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind, charting a deadly course through a mysterious underworld in an attempt to seize the hotel for himself.

Alongside Woodell, the show will also star Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

No actors from the John Wick films are expected to reprise their roles for the show – in fact, original Winston star McShane revealed earlier this year that he had "no idea" about the series.

When speaking with RadioTimes.com he said: "I have no idea about that TV show. They never asked us what our background was, they've never asked us about the characters. So I've no idea what they're doing on the TV show. I've not a clue what that's about in any way, shape or form."

One star who would definitely be interested in a return to the John Wick universe in some capacity is Scott Adkins, who played Killa Harkan in John Wick Chapter 4.

He said: "Of course I would [return]. It was a fantastic opportunity to be a part of the John Wick franchise. If they were to do a spin-off that involved other characters, of course I would say yes. I’m not stupid."

The Continental will arrive on Prime Video on 22nd September 2023. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

