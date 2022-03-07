Where was Pieces of Her filmed? Location guide for Netflix thriller

Pieces of Her follows middle-aged speech therapist Laura Oliver who appears to lead a normal life – however, when she gets caught up in the middle of a mass diner shooting with her daughter Andy (Bella Heathcote), dark secrets about her past resurface and threaten to destroy the family’s quiet existence.

Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense, Little Miss Sunshine) is back on our screens in an American thriller drama based on Karin Slaughter's novel of the same name .

While the series is set in the American state of Georgia, production actually took place on the other side of the globe in Australia.

And New South Wales Minister for the Arts Don Harwin previously spoke about filming the eight-parter there.

“Through the NSW Government’s Made in NSW fund, and with our successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic making NSW a highly attractive place to film. We are sending a clear message that we are open for business, a safe location to film, and keen to welcome great opportunities to the state," he said.

“Netflix’s Pieces of Her will deliver a substantial investment to the state’s economy and provide a significant amount of work for local cast and crew along with catering, security and other on-set operation," he added.

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations featured in Pieces of Her.

Where is Pieces of Her filmed?

While the show is set in Georgia, the drama was actually filmed in Australia back in January 2021, according to If.com.au.

Filming took place in Sydney Olympic Park, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Other filming locations included Homebush, Sydney; Umina Beach, New South Wales; Blue Mountains, New South Wales; and North Ryde, Sydney.

Where is Pieces of Her set?

Pieces of Her. (L to R) Joe Dempsie as Nick, Jessica Barden as Jane in Pieces of Her Netflix

It might be filmed in Australia, but Pieces of Her is set in the town of Belle Isle, in Georgia – the American state.

As for whether Belle Isle is a real place, there is a small area near the town of Keller in Georgia called Belle Island.

Pieces of Her arrived on Netflix on 4th March. You can buy Karin Slaughter's novel of the same name on Amazon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.