Watch Sherlock, Doctor Who, Call the Midwife and more in BBC's sparkling Christmas trailer
Christmas Bake Off, Mrs Brown's Boys, EastEnders, Strictly Come Dancing and more feature in a new trailer that's guaranteed to get you in the Christmas spirit
Still not quite in the Christmas spirit? Need a little festive Friday pick-me-up? How about a first look at what the BBC has up its sleeve this Christmas including Sherlock, Doctor Who, The Great British Bake Off, Call the Midwife and so much more?
Thought that would help.
The BBC has released its first full Christmas trailer featuring all the shows that will be keeping us on the sofa this year.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman and new Sherlock villain Toby Jones all feature, as does Peter Capaldi and returning Doctor Who character Nardole (played by Matt Lucas).
Sue Perkins is on classic form in The Great Christmas Bake Off, the last ever episode to feature the original Bake Off line-up. “I can just imagine the bulge in Santa’s sack,” she exclaims in the trailer – we're sure it's not as naughty as it sounds.
There's Mrs Brown's Boys with Brendan O'Carroll, Dot saying "goodbye" in the EastEnders Christmas special, the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special and of course a pile of new drama, including Agatha Christie mystery To Walk Invisible.
The nurses of Nonnatus House settle down for a festive gathering in Call the Midwife, while David Walliams has a bit of a wardrobe disaster with Dame Shirley Bassey.
To find out more, check out our guide to the 30 must-see shows of 2016, and click on the links below to find out about each show on during Christmas 2016.
