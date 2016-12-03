The BBC has released its first full Christmas trailer featuring all the shows that will be keeping us on the sofa this year.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman and new Sherlock villain Toby Jones all feature, as does Peter Capaldi and returning Doctor Who character Nardole (played by Matt Lucas).

Sue Perkins is on classic form in The Great Christmas Bake Off, the last ever episode to feature the original Bake Off line-up. “I can just imagine the bulge in Santa’s sack,” she exclaims in the trailer – we're sure it's not as naughty as it sounds.

There's Mrs Brown's Boys with Brendan O'Carroll, Dot saying "goodbye" in the EastEnders Christmas special, the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special and of course a pile of new drama, including Agatha Christie mystery To Walk Invisible.

The nurses of Nonnatus House settle down for a festive gathering in Call the Midwife, while David Walliams has a bit of a wardrobe disaster with Dame Shirley Bassey.

To find out more, check out our guide to the 30 must-see shows of 2016, and click on the links below to find out about each show on during Christmas 2016.

30 top shows on TV this Christmas

Doctor

Who

Call the

Midwife

Strictly Come Dancing

Christmas special

Grantchester

Maigret's Dead Man



Sherlock

Mrs Brown's Boys

Outnumbered

We're Going on

A Bear Hunt

EastEnders

Coronation

Street

Emmerdale



The Great

Christmas Bake Off

Witness for the

Prosecution

Ethel and Ernest

Last Tango in

Halifax

To Walk Invisible:

The Bronte Sisters

Jonathan

Creek

Birds of a

Feather

Walliams

and Friend

Robot Wars

Philomena Cunk

On Christmas

The Real Marigold

On Tour

The Entire

Universe

Gogglesprogs

The Windsors

Blankety

Blank

The Flying Scotsman

From the Footplate

Still Open

All Hours

Revolting

Rhymes