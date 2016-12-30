No, we're not talking the, er, sunny climes of Bournemouth. The gang will be grabbing their passports and jetting off first to Florida – dubbed the retirement capital of the world – to visit the millions of Americans living out their older years in vast gated communities.

They'll also be making the trip to Japan to sample sushi, wander temples and discover the secrets of longevity in one of the world's largest ageing populations.

Not a bad way to spend your retirement, eh?

What time is The Real Marigold On Tour on TV?

The Real Marigold On Tour: Florida is on BBC2 at 9pm on Tuesday 27th December

The Real Marigold On Tour: Japan is on BBC2 at 9pm on Friday 30th December